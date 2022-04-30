Web 3 Video Game ArchLoot Introduces New NFT Protocol to Level Up Interactive Playability

It is why it is more urgent than ever to bring new playability into the space. Here comes ArchLoot, a titular loot-style adventurous digital world.

New UGC-P2E Game

ArchLoot is the evolution of P2E games. With its innovative system, engrossing worldline, and thrilling challenges, ArchLoot retains the charm of crypto excitement while adding enhanced graphics and a number of new elements for an even greater gameplay experience.

The possibilities are endless to personalize a fighting avatar in ArchLoot, that is a monster. Players can customize their entire set up, including different torsos, limbs, accessories from hundreds of choices, and their colour schemes, with each move unlocking or reseting in-game attributes in an unexpected way.

Dive into an adventurous planet with levels that feature exotic environmental elements, including volcanoes, wilderness, rivers, mountains, ice fields and much more which compose a rich and fantastic landscape. Battle bizarre creatures, shove through unruly wilds, reap the best rewards, and advance to the game. Diverse gameplay modes that include PVE, PVP, Clan Wars, and other wild obstacle courses, provide every opportunity for gamers to create their own adventures with self-designed gears.

Introducing Interactive NFTs

The game introduces an interactive NFT gameplay, the first of its kind, to enable on-chain implementation of upgradeable characters/props NFTs.

Monsters in the game are composable avatars which come in loot-style NFT parts. Gamers can freely assemble their monsters from a whole NFT directory, where every siloed part can be respectively enhanced, strengthened, or re-designed to create new attributes. Protected by a treasure contract, all metadata of user modification will be logged on-chain when an NFT goes into the marketplace and therefore protects gamers' merits.

This new breed of NFT gameplay is made possible by EIP-4985 and BEP-129 , protocols born for GameFi. Enhancing the features of Loot, the technology allows the creation of any digital properties in the form of numbers, which significantly lower the barrier to cross-ecosystem collaboration.

For both crypto and non-crypto gamers, ArchLoot intends to provide not only a better way of playing — but also an increasingly viable method of monetization, a form of identity, and a social connector, which will finally be an ideal practice of blending traditional gaming minds with crypto boosting to spearhead GameFi 2.0.

About ArchLoot

Launched in 2022, ArchLoot is an UGC-P2E game. It provides the first interactive gameplay in the industry, which fully enables on-chain implementation of upgradeable characters/props NFTs and unleashes its potential for playability and user-generated content robustness. The game intends to build an ecosystem, including a great game and a creative community, that truly achieves a balance between playability, accessibility, and profitability.

Gathering talents from the world's leading gaming publisher, blockchain projects, and financial elites, the team is currently operating across continents and is instrumental in achieving long-term success.

Official website: archloot.com

News contact: [email protected]com

SOURCE ArchLoot