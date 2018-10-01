Web Analytics Software Powered by Fastbase Now Analyzing 6 Billion Web Visitors Each Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving enormous growth and momentum, Fastbase, the popular extension to Google Analytics, is now analyzing an incredible 6 billion website visitors from 900,000 top brands and businesses each month from around the world.

The software has become increasingly popular among large companies that export products or have dealers or distributors in countries where it's difficult to identify customers. Fastbase solves this issue by disclosing which companies have visited a website and the products that have been viewed. To access this free tool, Google Analytics users can sign-in at http://analytics.fastbase.com to view their website visitors for the past 12 months. To view unlimited traffic, access key business contact information, and email addresses, users can upgrade to the Fastbase Premium version for just $45 USD/month.

In addition to being able to tell which companies are visiting a website, Fastbase's new InMarket Leads software can now tell companies which businesses are searching on Google for their products or services. The software not only discloses information on over 130 million companies that are searching on Google everyday, but also lists the companies that are visiting a business's website. This information is a powerful alternative or supplement to Google Ads. The new InMarket Leads tool has just been launched in a beta version and is available now at http://inmarketleads.fastbase.com .

Fastbase is a U.S.-based company founded in 2015. As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the world within Big Data, Fastbase now analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 900,000 companies and top brands from around the world.

