Web Content Management Market Size to Grow by USD 18.89 billion | Increase in Volume and Variety of Enterprises' Web Content to Improve the Market growth | Technavio

Web Content Management Market 2022-2026: Scope

The web content management market report covers the following areas:

Web Content Management Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The web content management market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches, product upgrades, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., BloomReach Inc., CoreMedia GmbH, Crownpeak, DNN Corp., Enonic AS, e-Spirit Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kentico Group, Magnolia International Ltd., Open Text Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., RWS Holdings PLC, Sitecore Holding II AS, Squiz group, Umbraco AS, and WPEngine Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Web Content Management Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Retail: The retail segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. WCM solutions help retailers drive traffic to their stores and enhance customer engagement. They can easily track the behaviors, sentiments, hobbies, interests, and buying patterns of users and deliver content accordingly.

Media And Telecom



BFSI



Manufacturing



Others

Geography

North America : North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The booming e-commerce industry will drive the web content management market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC. The US and Canada are the key countries for the web content management market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Web Content Management Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist web content management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the web content management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the web content management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the web content management market vendors

Web Content Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., BloomReach Inc., CoreMedia GmbH, Crownpeak, DNN Corp., Enonic AS, e-Spirit Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kentico Group, Magnolia International Ltd., Open Text Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., RWS Holdings PLC, Sitecore Holding II AS, Squiz group, Umbraco AS, and WPEngine Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Media and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Media and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Media and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Media and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Media and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acquia Inc.

Exhibit 101: Acquia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Acquia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Acquia Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Acquia Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 105: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BloomReach Inc.

Exhibit 110: BloomReach Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: BloomReach Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: BloomReach Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Enonic AS

Exhibit 113: Enonic AS - Overview



Exhibit 114: Enonic AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Enonic AS - Key offerings

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 116: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Optimizely Inc.

Exhibit 120: Optimizely Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Optimizely Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Optimizely Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Progress Software Corp.

Exhibit 128: Progress Software Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Progress Software Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Progress Software Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Progress Software Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Progress Software Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sitecore Holding II AS

Exhibit 133: Sitecore Holding II AS - Overview



Exhibit 134: Sitecore Holding II AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Sitecore Holding II AS - Key news



Exhibit 136: Sitecore Holding II AS - Key offerings

10.12 WPEngine Inc.

Exhibit 137: WPEngine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: WPEngine Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: WPEngine Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

