Web Daytona Accepted Into Forbes Agency Council

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Daytona, a leading Orlando SEO agency, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

Gary Vela, CEO, was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Web Daytona into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Gary Vela has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Gary will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Web Daytona will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Vela said, "We are excited to join the Forbes council team, moving forward. As a leader in our industry, we're proud of the hard work we've put in to become number one in our field. The value of the community is in its members, and we plan to be as valuable to them as they will be to us."

For more information, contact Duncan Reyneke at duncan@webdaytona.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Web Daytona:

Web Daytona is an Orlando SEO marketing agency founded in 2009 by Gary Vela. Providing marketing services to local and national businesses, they have grown into one of Florida's largest digital marketing agencies. With thousands of projects completed and many happy local businesses, they bring next-level professionalism and dedication to businesses from every industry. Web Daytona is a Forbes Agency Council member, Inc.com verified profile and an A+ BBB rated company.

