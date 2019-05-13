Web Daytona Expands Into Franchise SEO Services

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital marketing agency Web Daytona has announced the next phase in their digital evolution: an official business expansion into franchise SEO services.

Leading digital marketing agency, Web Daytona, will now provide franchise SEO services as part of their marketing portfolio.

The Daytona Beach agency will provide custom franchise SEO strategies that reinforce franchise businesses for more effective digital performance. After a decade in the industry and hundreds of satisfied customers under their belt, their impressive track record speaks for itself, which is why developing into a full-service franchise SEO company as well makes sense -- it's in Web Daytona's genes.

Web Daytona COO and resident SEO expert Ako Stark weighed in on the benefits of franchise SEO: "We make it our business to stay ahead of the curve. Franchise search optimization is an evolution of that mindset, and we're thrilled to be part of this rapidly expanding marketing field."

Owner and CEO Gary Vela added: "Regardless of the size of your business, if you're not harnessing the power of digital marketing, you might as well call it quits. We understand that, and the demand for this service has been extremely high, so we were happy to increase our in-house resources to handle enterprise level SEO services for franchises."

For more information, contact Duncan Reyneke at duncan@webdaytona.com or (386) 585-0739.

About Web Daytona:

Web Daytona is a digital marketing agency founded in 2009 by Gary Vela. Providing marketing services on a huge scale to local and national businesses, they have grown into one of the largest digital marketing agencies in Volusia County. With thousands of projects completed and many happy local businesses, they bring next level professionalism and dedication to every business they serve. Web Daytona is a top-rated B2B advertising and marketing agency, official member of Forbes Agency Council, Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce and an A+ Rated Business with the Better Business Bureau.

Related Images

web-daytona-announces-franchise.jpg

nika-stark-web-daytona-superhero.jpg

duncan-reyneke-director-of.jpg

dimitri-stark-executive-ad-account.jpg

Related Links

Miami SEO

Orlando SEO

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1WJt0-bmHM

SOURCE Web Daytona

Related Links

https://webdaytona.com

