Web Daytona Featured in Clutch.co Business Leader List

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Daytona is proud to announce their feature in the Clutch Leader Awards list for top companies in Miami and Atlanta. As Florida's leading Orlando SEO company, their innovative work with local businesses sets them apart from the competition. This endorsement from Clutch.co comes as another milestone in their decade-long story.

Web Daytona proudly announces feature on Clutch.co list for top B2B marketing companies in Miami and Atlanta

Clutch recognizes businesses based on the quality and recency of their reviews, market presence, and work portfolio. Gary Vela, Web Daytona CEO, said: "We've been doing this for over ten years and it feels good to be recognized on a national level like this."

Ilse Heine, Senior Analyst for Clutch.co had this to say: "Web Daytona has demonstrated excellence in the digital marketing space. Only agencies in Miami who have gone the extra mile for their clients were selected for Clutch's top award in 2019."

Web Daytona COO, Ako Stark added: "With hard work and our commitment to developing innovative strategies, we've helped thousands of businesses grow their digital footprints. We are honored by this acknowledgment from one of our favorite business directories."

For more information, contact Duncan Reyneke at duncan@webdaytona.com

About Web Daytona:

Web Daytona is an Orlando SEO marketing agency founded in 2009 by Gary Vela. Providing marketing services to local and national businesses, they have grown into one of Florida's largest digital marketing agencies. With thousands of projects completed and many happy local businesses, they bring next level professionalism and dedication to businesses from every industry. Web Daytona is a Forbes Agency Council member, Inc.com verified profile, and an A+ BBB rated company.

