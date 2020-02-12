Web Daytona: Orlando SEO Agency on Forbes Agency Council

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Daytona, leading Orlando SEO agency, is proud to announce their acceptance into the Forbes Agency Council for a second consecutive year. This invitation-only owners' community highlights the executives of companies in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising roles.

Forbes 2020 Council Member, Web Daytona, under the leadership of CEO, Gary Vela.

After a period of vetting, a review committee selected Web Daytona based on the depth and diversity of its digital marketing experience. With 5,853,695 ranked keywords and more than 3,000 businesses served, it's their longstanding business performance that sets them apart.

"We're absolutely honored to welcome Gary Vela and Web Daytona into our business owner community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Council.

Taking its place as an official member of the Council, Web Daytona offers multiple exclusive opportunities for businesses and online stores to excel within their industries. Web Daytona, connected with various respected leaders within local industries, will be officially invited to work alongside the Forbes Agency Council to share expert insights via business articles on Forbes.com.

As a final note, Web Daytona will make use of exclusive access to business service partners, membership branding and various marketing assets, and the Forbes Council's member concierge team.

Gary Vela, Web Daytona CEO, said: "Microsoft recently listed SEO as one of the most important hard skills for a marketer in the 2020s to have. We're proud to be a part of that industry, and to be recognized by Forbes in this way."

"We've established strong ties with the Council and are excited about our official participation within their portfolio. With our targeted, results-driven digital marketing services, Web Daytona is ready to make its mark, here, while continuing to shake up digital marketing across America."

For more about Web Daytona's SEO services, contact Aurora or Duncan at hello@webdaytona.com for PR queries.

ABOUT THE FORBES COUNCILS

"Forbes Councils" refer to various invitation-only communities created alongside Forbes and the community builders who make up the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Forbes Councils bring business owners together with the people who help them thrive.

ABOUT WEB DAYTONA

Within the digital marketing industry, Web Daytona stands out among the competition based on its results, alone. As an Orlando-based SEO marketing agency, Web Daytona provides marketing services to local and national businesses including TITLE Boxing Club and Gold's Gym, among others. Web Daytona's boundary-pushing professionalism sets it apart, while its Forbes Agency Council accreditation, Inc verified profile and A+ BBB rating exhibit its unique value.

Web Daytona has built a reputation in the healthcare SEO, franchise SEO, local SEO, and overall B2B Internet marketing industries. With a strong presence in Daytona Beach, Orlando, Miami, and Lima Peru, Web Daytona continues to thrive as a dynamic digital marketing agency of today.

Gary Vela, Web Daytona CEO

