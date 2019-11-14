Web Daytona to Expand Digital Marketing Services Into Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Daytona, a leading digital marketing agency from Volusia County, Florida, is expanding their services, Southward, into Miami. After more than a decade in the industry, the Daytona-based SEO giants have officially set up franchise premises in the Magic City, offering digital marketing services to Miami businesses.

Leading digital marketers, Web Daytona, are expanding their services to a Miami-based office. Pictured here, COO and CEO Ako Stark and Gary Vela outline the move to a new employee.

Founded by CEO, Gary Vela, Web Daytona has spent many years positioning themselves as a leading name in the search engine optimization industry. Specializing in full-service marketing, Web Daytona quickly branched out into nearby Orlando before growing to dominate the rest of the Florida market.

Discussing the move, Vela had this to say: "With this expansion into Miami, Web Daytona can use the physical benefits of a brick-and-mortar presence to bring more benefits to our local clients."

The move is especially notable because Web Daytona has been providing affordable Miami SEO service for many years. The new physical location will allow the agency to be closer to its clients in the area for quicker, on-site services and better support, overall.

Web Daytona COO and resident SEO Strategist, Ako Stark, added: "Miami is a different market which we're already involved with. We know the landscape and, now that we're here in person, we're ready to bring more of our A-Class services to the local market."

For more about Web Daytona's SEO services, contact Ako Stark at ako@webdaytona.com, (386) 601-6625 or Duncan Reyneke at duncan@webdaytona.com for PR queries.

ABOUT WEB DAYTONA

Web Daytona is a leading digital marketing agency based in sunny Central Florida. With a focus on sustainable growth through strong marketing and a love for all things digital, Web Daytona offers full service, best-practice online marketing that keeps its clients at the top of their digital game. Discover top-rated organic SEO, highly effective paid advertising, and innovative new approaches to social marketing with Web Daytona.

Web Daytona Expands Into Miami

