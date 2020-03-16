Testing a Product for Restricted Materials

OTTAWA, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On 19 March 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will broadcast testing a product for restricted materials over the web. Claigan will take a real world product through testing for restricted materials. The web demonstration will cover all the salient points of the Claigan testing process. Regulations to be included will be RoHS, REACH SVHC, Prop 65, and many others.

With many people working from home or isolated due to COVID-19, Claigan is providing hands on education and demonstration to allow people to see restricted materials testing in process.

Many companies have visited Claigan to see their process. During this webinar, Claigan is giving those working from home the opportunity to get an insider's look into restricted materials testing for complex products.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Screening

XRF testing

HDXRF testing

FTIR testing

Process flows

Engineering reviews

Single versus composite materials

Mapping of test data to components and materials of complex products

Follow up testing (GC-MS and NIOSH 9100)

This webinar will include new web camera technology to show the product being dismantled and hands on explanations of the materials.

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) web demonstrations will be held on March 19 to accommodate a larger audience.

Web Demonstration - Watch a Product Being Tested for Restricted Materials

Date: 19 March 2020

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3528565216065173003 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

An additional webinar on 'Creating a SCIP Declaration with Incomplete Data' is being presented on March 25 2020. Registration information below

Webinar - Creating a SCIP Declaration with Incomplete Component Data

Date: 25 March 2020

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/2166712312858967565 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to [email protected]. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyses and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

