Web Design Agency, Huemor, Discusses Profitable Changes You Can Make To Product Pages

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Your ecommerce store has 2 major pages: the homepage and the product page. Underperforming product pages can sabotage your profits so it's important to optimize them. Web design New York agency, Huemor, discusses a few profitable changes for your product pages to maximize conversions.

Salvage Nonbuyers with Exit-intent Popups: Shoppers who leave without buying are gone forever. But what if you captured their information even if they didn't buy right now? That's what exit-intent popups do: they stop customers on their way out and offer a perk in exchange for an email address. You should address common reasons people don't buy: price, shipping costs, or lack of inventory.

Incorporate Animations to Encourage Engagement: Smart ecommerce stores use animations to suggest action or provide feedback. A jostling CTA can draw attention; a hover effect makes it more enticing to click. When shoppers add a product to their cart, either slide the cart out or animate the cart icon in the header. Remember: feedback is important---how else will shoppers know your store did what they asked?

Use Color to Highlight the CTA: If your CTA doesn't stand out, it's not obvious where to click. If your page is predominantly black and white, your CTA should be a bright color. If your page has a dark background, make your CTA bright so it contrasts from the rest of the content. You combine this tip with the previous one too: change the CTA's color when shoppers hover over it to make it enticing to click.

List Build with Sold-out Merchandise: Even if an item is out of stock, it doesn't mean that its product page is worthless. Prompt visitors to enter their email to receive a notification when you get more merchandise. This accomplishes 2 goals. (1) it gives you your customer information for future promotions and sales. (2) it sets the expectation for a strong relationship when the item returns.

The product page is your online store's moneymaker: optimize it to maximize your profits. See what these product page tweaks can do for your ecommerce revenue this year.

