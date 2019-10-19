NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There a few major elements that can pull a website over the line between being good and bad. One of these elements is a spectacular user experience. The user experience, or UX, is the bread and butter of any website, however, crafting a seamless user experience isn't so easy and takes a lot of different steps and considerations into account. Web design agency, Huemor, discusses the stages of the UX design process. Find out how the sequence works below in preparation for your next website redesign.

Stage 1: Who is your user?

The most essential part of UX is the user. Your brand cannot design a website with amazing UX if you don't know who's going to be navigating your site. The first step in UX design is figuring out who you're targeting; what's their problem, how are you going to solve it, what they're looking for, and what's the most effective way to get them to your solution? You need to do user research and create personas before you design a single thing.

Stage 2: What do your users need?

You want your users to trust your brand. In order to build this trust, you need to make them feel like you know them. Surveys, beta testing, and personal interviews are good tools to help you understand the gap between what you offer and what people want.

Stage 3: Start the Creative Process

Now you can start prototyping and testing with users. Assess and analyze how users navigate your website, what drives them to click, and optimize your website for the actions you want them to take. Begin to develop an overall theme, direction, and structure for the website that will satisfy the user's needs.

Stage 4: Always Be Testing

Now your new website is officially live! However, the UX work doesn't stop there. Instead, take the opportunity to benchmark its performance, test small changes, and keep the winners. You can A/B test your changes or you can simply experiment with temporary content and gather feedback from users to decide whether or not to move forward. The point is: UX can always be better, but it usually only gets better incrementally.

The UX design process can be a long one for clients and design companies alike, but the end result is always something beautiful shared between the developer, the brand, and the user. Start optimizing your UX today.

About Huemor: New York website design company Huemor, helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

