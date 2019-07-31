NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecommerce sales represented over 50% of all retail growth in 2018 and the growing customer preference for online shopping shows no sign of slowing down. That said, as online shopping grows and more brands appear online, you need to differentiate your store from the rest of the pack. Web design agency , Huemor, discusses tips for designing the perfect ecommerce page to encourage conversions and sales in a crowded marketplace.

Understand Your Consumer: Focus on appealing to what your customer wants. What are they looking for when they come to your page? What language do they use to describe their problems and desires? Do they interact with videos or read the reviews? You should redesign your page with their behavior patterns in mind. Keep It Organized: Keep your navigation concise and use clear, unambiguous labels. Think of your navigation as kind of like the hanging section labels in a big department store: it's easy to find but unobtrusive, clear but not wordy, and grouped logically. The other caveat to watch for is overloading your navigation: giving people too many choices increases the chances they'll choose to not make a choice; that is, to exit to page. Make Reviews Visible: Your customers trust other people like them. If someone like them recommends your product or service, then they're much more likely to trust you and complete their order. Reviews are especially valuable when they highlight new benefits of your product or answer a question that you didn't realize your customer had. Keep the Page Easy to Scan: People don't read online: they scan. To keep your customer's attention, condense your writing as much as possible. Use bullet points, short paragraphs, and benefit-driven subheadings to stop scanners in their tracks.

Designing the perfect ecommerce page that captures your customer's attention and keeps them engaged is the first step to selling more on your ecommerce store.

About Huemor: New York Website Design Company Huemor , helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

