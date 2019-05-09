Web Design Agency, Huemor, Shares Tips for Planning a Website Redesign

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital era, having an aesthetically pleasing, smooth-functioning website is a major factor for every successful business. An outdated, slow, or confusing website will have a direct negative effect on your sales and the first impressions of your company. In order to help you put your best digital-foot forward, Huemor, a web design agency , has compiled four key tips to consider during your website redesign. Check them out below.

Identify what you need to change – and what you need to keep. A website redesign doesn't need to be a complete overhaul of your branding and image. In fact, it shouldn't be – especially if you have a sizable devoted set of customers or clients. Instead, use this opportunity to identify places your current website is struggling, whether it's loading speed, page organization, checkout processing, or visual quality. Once you identify the key problems on your website and understand your branding strengths, then you can initiate a successful website redesign plan.

Explicitly outline your goals and KPIs following the redesign. Knowing what needs to improve on your website is great, but the path to improvement must be laid out for issues to be properly addressed. Do your customers fail to fully complete the checkout process? Make one of your goals to streamline and enhance the checkout funnel to be faster and smoother than your competitors. The KPI for this point is the amount of completed checkouts. Looking to guide more clients to your portfolio? One obvious solution is to make it easier for users to find the page in the top navigation, but the best solution is to incorporate your portfolio into your homepage and allow users to navigate to it if they like what they see. Your KPI in this situation is the time users spend on your portfolio and the number of visits to your portfolio page. Developing these kinds of plans and measurements from the start will help your redesign progress smoothly and give you a better ROI following the project.

Define and understand your online target audience. Your business's target market may be different from what it was when you created your website or was targeted in the wrong ways from the beginning. A website redesign is a great opportunity to analyze, redefine, and understand the audience currently viewing your site and offerings. To start, research where your users are located geographically, who is buying your products or using your services, and seek out areas of potential market expansion for future business endeavors. This information will help your website redesign be tailored towards your target market, with room to appeal to more unique clients or customers as well.

Bring your company into the digital age. While a website redesign can do wonders for your brands online presence, having a fully-functioning, attractive website these days is the bare minimum. Incorporating content marketing, SEO, and social media into your online footprint can have a major impact on who's visiting your website, being exposed to your advertising, and most of all, purchasing your products and services.

If your website currently leaves much to be desired or simply isn't bringing the kind of traffic and business you believe it should, look into a website redesign to see just how much potential your brand can have.

About Huemor: New York Website Design Company, Huemor , helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor

