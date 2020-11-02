Web Design Agency Works With Businesses to Improve Website Accessibility for Disabled People

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh web design agency, TheeDigital, has launched an ADA Compliance Monitor, a fully automated monitoring service that ensures a website is accessible and in compliance with guidelines laid out in the Americans with Disabilities Act. In the same way a brick and mortar business has to provide accommodations and accessibility features to people with disabilities, ecommerce websites and business websites must also be usable and accessible.

In accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), website accessibility refers to the site, tools, and technology, making sure they are designed and developed in a way that people with disabilities can use them. This includes:

Visual, such as color blindness, low-vision, and blindness;

Physical, so that even those who can't use a mouse or type can still navigate;

Auditory, so if you have audio content, it's necessary to provide a similar experience;

For businesses who aren't sure if their website is compliant or don't know what the guidelines are, TheeDigital is offering a free ADA website audit with a complimentary report. Businesses can use the information to fix the issues on their own or can sign up for fully automated compliance remediation that solves issues and brings the website to WCAG 2.1 AA standards at over 90 percent effectiveness without changing the appearance of the website itself. Once it's fixed, the ADA Compliance Monitor kicks in to scan and fix any website changes as well as do a comprehensive scan once a quarter.

"Accessible websites are more than just a digital marketing trend, they are an opportunity for businesses to reach a broader audience and also prevent legal action for not having an ADA-compliant website. With ADA Compliance Monitor, business owners can feel confident that their site is meeting the needs of their entire audience." - Richard Horvath

"In addition to serving the disabled community and business owners both, we are also donating any profits made in 2020 from the service to the American Cancer Society."

To learn more about the ADA Compliance Monitor or set up a free audit, call 919-341-8901

