Web Development New York Agency, Huemor, Explains How to Prepare Your Ecommerce Site for the 2019 Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is the biggest money-maker for nearly every ecommerce site on the world wide web. Taking advantage of the holiday rush isn't done so easily, however; Your brand needs to properly strategize and assess its game plan for the holiday season before the shopping rush even starts to pick up. Web development New York agency, Huemor, explains how to best prepare your ecommerce site for the incoming 2019 holiday season. With the holidays coming up faster than anyone can count, keep reading below to get started on your prep work for those lucrative holiday sales numbers!

Prep your servers for the holiday traffic influx: Having a large number of holiday shoppers means nothing if your site isn't able to keep up with the traffic. Make sure your servers are updated and able to handle a large influx of shoppers without having the UX suffer in any way. Your site should be performing at top-speed, no matter how many visitors there are.

Mobile shopping is the future: Over 50% of web browsing occurs on mobile platforms. If you think most people are doing their holiday shopping on desktops, you'd be wrong; the modern customer is increasingly shopping online, on-the-go. This means your mobile ecommerce site needs to have as good of a UX as your desktop, encouraging shoppers to make holiday purchases on their phones and tablets too.

Streamline your checkout process: A long, arduous checkout process can hinder your sales significantly, especially during the high-rush holiday season. Streamline your checkout process to as few steps as possible in order to push customers towards sales faster and more efficiently. Stressed customers will be happy to spend less time typing in info and more time crossing things off their shopping list.

Embrace the online shopping list: Oftentimes our minds are in a thousand different places during the holiday season. This means that even if we see a product we like, we may not remember where we saw it or how much it was in a week or two following. The solution? Create wish lists for customers, for anything and anybody. Shoppers will be easily able to save products to their lists, specifying a person they were thinking of or items a loved-one has mentioned before.

Develop an effective recommendation engine: Sometimes it can be hard to shop for people close to you, no matter how well you know them. Help shoppers out with their holiday shopping by providing data driven recommendations to them, so they are more likely to have a positive shopping experience and make multiple purchases. Give customers a way to predict what kind of gift their recipient will love through a quick style or preference quiz to make the experience even more personalized.

These tips are just a few of the best ways to prep for the upcoming holiday season. Customize them to your brand's needs and brace your site for the holiday rush as soon as possible!

About Huemor: Website Design Agency Huemor, helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor

Related Links

https://huemor.rocks

