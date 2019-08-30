Web Hosting Company GeeksHosted.com Experiences Post Data Center Business Boom, Now Accepts Bitcoin

BUCHAREST, Romania, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeksHosted is a hosting company with 6 years in the market and is making strides in the industry. Its mantra revolves around creating a web hosting ecosystem built "for geeks, by geeks," and has earned it a favorite spot among the target niche. The service provider now shows interest in emerging technologies such as Bitcoin to expand its payment options as well as target an inclusion market.

For a small team of 10, the combined efforts have been rather intriguing these past 6 years, with its recent achievements including the building of a brand new state-of-the-art data center, out of which it provides an affordable high-performance dedicated server offering.

Quality Over Growth for Growth-hacking

During its early days, the GeeksHosted's team largely depended on the word-of-mouth marketing strategies to get their product out there, and now, they have impressive results to show for it. With a growing number of subscribers numbering over 15,000 businesses and entrepreneurs so far turning to GeeksHosted to power their web properties, the team attests an overwhelming market demand leading to shortages of disk space on their server – surpassing initial expectations.

Expressing the sudden boom in the business, GeeksHosted's Catalin Florica said:

"We didn't expect it. Our customers are buying our cheap dedicated servers in large numbers. We can hardly keep up with the orders. It was actually quite a nice surprise."

Features

- Unparalleled ultra-fast and reliable web hosting environment.

- Affordable domain name with over 320 cheap domain names.

- Professional website design and development services.

- Professional SEO services for higher website ranking in search engines results as the main keywords translate into more traffic.

- Top web security with support for SSL Certificates.

GeeksHosted continues to run at a remarkable pace, providing unique cheap web hosting services through fast dedicated servers. Their quality services have a high 99.99% uptime and affordable premium web hosting plans starting at only $1.95 per month, thereby allowing customers to run web applications on a high-performance dedicated server.

The company's customer care culture is one to revere, as the team uses a family-like approach to show commitment and dedication to their clientele.

What Makes GeeksHosted Stand Out?

- Unbeatable premium hosting plans for web hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, and cheap dedicated servers.

- GeeksHosted offers competitive shared, reseller, and VPS hosting options to which any of its 15,000 subscribers can leverage to improve their businesses.

- Accepts multiple payment options to include PayPal, Paysafecard, Perfect Money, Credit Card, American Express, Bitcoin hosting, and +50 Altcoins.

- Heavily discounted dedicated servers with 2 months off for an annual subscription and a 20% discount on the first month of subscription.

Now Accepting Crypto

As a response to inquiries and suggestions from its clients, GeeksHosted adopted Bitcoin and Alternative coin payments for its crypto-niche clientele. And now, it is among a few web hosting companies that accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, as Catalin pointed out:

"That's a plus for us because not many hosting companies accept Bitcoin."

Visit the website: https://www.geekshosted.com

Select a hosting plan: https://www.geekshosted.com/web-hosting

