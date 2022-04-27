Web Performance Market Size to Grow by USD 3.03 Bn| Rising number of cyberattacks to boost market growth| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Web Performance Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cavisson Systems Inc.

CDNetworks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.

DreamHost LLC

Dynatrace Inc.

Equinix Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Micro Focus International Plc

New Relic Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Radware Ltd.

SolarWinds Corp.

TransUnion

WPEngine Inc.

ZenQ

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 39 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for web performance. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the number of cyberattacks, the shift from traditional IT services to Internet-based IT systems, and the number of IT enterprises and start-ups in countries like the United States will all help the web performance market grow in North America throughout the projected period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Web Performance Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The on-premises segment's web performance market share will expand significantly. The on-premises model is more secure than cloud-based solutions, which will increase its popularity in the coming years among large companies that are more concerned with functionality and security than cost.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased number of cyberattacks is one of the primary elements driving the worldwide web performance industry's growth. Another trend that is predicted to have a favorable impact on the industry in the projected period is the need for mobile web performance solutions. The high deployment costs, on the other hand, are one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide web performance industry's growth.

Web Performance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cavisson Systems Inc., CDNetworks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., DreamHost LLC, Dynatrace Inc., Equinix Inc., F5 Networks Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, New Relic Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Radware Ltd., SolarWinds Corp., TransUnion, WPEngine Inc., and ZenQ Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 93: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cavisson Systems Inc.

Exhibit 98: Cavisson Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Cavisson Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Cavisson Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Cloudflare Inc.

Exhibit 101: Cloudflare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cloudflare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Cloudflare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Cloudflare Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Dynatrace Inc.

Exhibit 105: Dynatrace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Dynatrace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Dynatrace Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Dynatrace Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 F5 Networks Inc.

Exhibit 109: F5 Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: F5 Networks Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: F5 Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: F5 Networks Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: F5 Networks Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 118: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 119: Micro Focus International Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Micro Focus International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 121: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings

10.11 New Relic Inc.

Exhibit 122: New Relic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: New Relic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: New Relic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: New Relic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: New Relic Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 TransUnion

Exhibit 127: TransUnion - Overview



Exhibit 128: TransUnion - Business segments



Exhibit 129: TransUnion - Key news



Exhibit 130: TransUnion - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: TransUnion - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

