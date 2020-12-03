Web Summit announces Tokyo 2022 event

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the company will host a brand new event, Web Summit Tokyo. Web Summit Tokyo will take place in September, followed in November by Web Summit Lisbon, now the largest technology event in the world.

Web Summit, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have agreed to a five year partnership to bring the conference to the Japanese capital. The move is part of the company's plans to bring Web Summit to new regions across the world in 2022, including South America.

"Japan is the perfect country to host Web Summit. For decades, it has been a global leader in innovation, building some of the most sophisticated and advanced technologies that are used today," said Paddy Cosgave, co-founder and CEO of Web Summit.

"Having met many of Japan's political and business leaders, it's clear Japan is determined to strengthen its startup economy. Bringing thousands of entrepreneurs, CEOs and global leaders to Tokyo from around the world will hopefully support Japan's vision," said Cosgrave.

Global expansion

Web Summit will also come to Brazil in 2022, with two cities – Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre – pitching to host the conference. Web Summit's Asian event, RISE, will move from its former Hong Kong home to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2022, and will also be held as a physical event. Read more about RISE in Kuala Lumpur here.

Web Summit will return to an in-person conference in November 2021, gathering 70,000+ attendees in Lisbon, Portugal.

