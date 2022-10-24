Web3 gaming and entertainment company Spinrack, Inc, announces Scott Kelly of Black Dog Venture Partners has joined as a partner and advisor

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinrack, Inc. announced that Black Dog Venture Partners (BDVP) CEO Scott Kelly has joined the team as a partner and advisor. Spinrack is a Web3 gaming & entertainment corporation centered around a community-driven network-economy based on comic books from world renown creators Chuck Dixon & Graham Nolan who are known for creating characters for publishing powerhouses such as Marvel & DC Comics. One of their most notable creations is the Batman back-breaking villain Bane.

"We are excited to have Scott and Black Dog Venture Partners on board to support Spinrack as we launch our comic book-based gaming and entertainment corporation," said Melissa McGinnis, CEO of Spinrack Corporation.

Kelly added, "Spinrack has brought together a team of entertainment legends and top Web3 professionals to offer a compelling suite of products for fans of all ages. I am looking forward to what we are developing for our community."

Spinrack is initially launching with mobile games this holiday season centered around the characters from the comic books Joe Frankenstein, My Sister Suprema, and Law Dog. Utility based NFT's and merchandise, some paired with rare NFT's will follow. Further plans are in the works to launch the Spinrack Metaverse next year with multiple worlds based on more comic books.

"Our focus is on building a global community as we embrace this Web3 digital currency economy. We are creating a fun and new way to experience the characters and worlds featured in our comics while also providing a way for community members & fans to generate real-world rewards," said Melissa McGinnis, CEO.

Join the Spinrack community at https://spinrack.io/ Twitter: @spinrackio Facebook: www.facebook.com/spinrackio

Contact:

Scott Kelly

[email protected]ogventurepartners.com

480-206-3435

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12937712

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Spinrack, Inc.