WebAcademyst Publishes Its Course Offer for Fall Semester

RIGA, Latvia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic institutions are preparing for the fall semester, but many around the world are still unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns. For that reason, WebAcademyst has opened up an extensive online education center, granting global access to a wide array of courses on varied topics. There is no membership fee and no commitment to a certain amount of lessons, as registration is open to anyone and all that is needed is a browser and an internet connection.

"Our goal was to democratize education, plain and simple," remarked WebAcademyst's spokesperson, "since the thought of only a few and fortunate having access to knowledge is unbearable. That's why we've made a great effort to draft the best tutors possible, and I'm sure our students will feel it when they watch our online courses."

Empowerment through education

While the content offered by WebAcademyst focuses on digital marketing, it is by no means limited only to that field. Aside from topics such as Google Workspace and Adwords, TikTok marketing, recruiting affiliates, press coverage in the digital era and other marketing-related topics, one can also find courses on earning a passive income, app creation, and even mindfulness as a path to happiness. There is also a 14-day money-back guarantee, about which more details can be found on the company's website.

"Education is a basic right, which should not be denied from anyone," concluded the spokesperson, "regardless of their financial status and geographic location. WebAcademyst is our humble contribution to this ideal, and we hope that our content will help enrich many lives and minds. We are already witnessing high demand, and we invite our students to let us know if there is a topic not yet covered that they would like to see on our roster."

About WebAcademyst

The online academy was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a goal of helping those who have been restricted access to education as a result of it. WebAcademyst, currently serving students from 11 different countries, offers tens of different courses at various expertise levels and prices, and enrollers can find out more about each course before signing up, such as its syllabus, lesson length, and reviews written by previous students. WebAcademyst's service and support team are available for any issue or question, and can be reached easily through the brand's website.

