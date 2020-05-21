Webb Fontaine Donates Medical Grade Oxygen Concentrators and Over 320,000 Protective Masks to Partner Countries in Africa and Asia

As a long-standing partner of the government in these nations, the company announces its commitment to provide a total of 324,000 3-ply protective masks plus 145 hospital grade 9L per minute oxygen concentrators to support severely ill patients.

This gesture of almost 6 tons of cargo for a total volume of 46 cubic meters aims at supporting and protecting local communities.

"We are in the midst of a global health crisis and understand the need for immediate and significant donations, especially to communities that are already facing health and economic disparities. We need to all come together to support one another and provide essential supplies to some of our most vulnerable and at-risk groups," said Didier Reymond, CEO of Webb Fontaine.

The spread of the pandemic is putting additional pressure on health systems that are already stretched. Webb Fontaine will thus deliver this essential medical equipment to the local authorities for further dispatch to front-line medical facilities as they deem fit in Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Congo, Guinea, Senegal, RCA, Ethiopia, Nepal and Maldives. The total shipments including oxygen concentrators, connection cannulas kits, spare filters for maintenance and protective masks are already manufactured and the logistics to airfreight them to the various destinations started since 15th of May 2020.

Building on the long-standing relationships already established with these nations, the donations are part of Webb Fontaine's larger vision to help support and nurture communities for a better and brighter future.

About Webb Fontaine:

Trusted by governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry wide solutions to accelerate trade development and modernization. The company uses unique technology including Artificial Intelligence to enable countries to emerge as leaders in the future of trade.

Knowledge transfer is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising of a team of experts who work across the world, empowering local communities and governments.

As an industry leader with the largest R&D centres in the industry, Webb Fontaine is constantly developing international trade practices connecting countries, borders and people.

For more information visit www.webbfontaine.com

