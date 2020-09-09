Webber Research Broadens Hydrogen, Renewables, & Biofuel Technical Expertise Through Expansion of W|EPC Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), an independent investment research and consulting firm focused on Renewables & Energy Infrastructure, announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with Houston-based EPC Risks (W|EPC) to include risk-orientated analysis and project tracking within the Hydrogen, Renewables, & Biofuel industries.

EPC Risks

As part of that expansion, Webber Research & Advisory is pleased to announce that Robert Meaney has joined the W|EPC team as Managing Director of EPC Services. Robert will lead W|EPC's technical practice, leveraging 15 years of experience spanning $30B in large-scale project development to provide significant and differentiated value across all of our research and consulting services.

Robert earned an engineering degree from Texas Tech University and provides a diversified background in engineering, project management, business development, and most recently managed commercial efforts for multi-billion-dollar lump-sum strategies & proposals for an U.S. EPC contractor.

"Robert's background in petrochemicals, hydrogen, refining and renewables will help us provide even more value for our clients, particularly around the development and deployment of renewable energy, changing biodiesel feedstocks, and the impact that lower-cost hydrogen will eventually have on current and future energy projects." Said Michael Webber, Managing Partner of Webber Research.

Webber Research & Advisory provides market leading independent research and consulting services for institutional investors, corporates, project developers, private equity, and family offices. Webber Research focuses on providing top tier coverage and analysis across Energy Infrastructure, LNG, and Renewables.

Founded by renowned industry analyst Michael Webber, the Webber Research team has been at the forefront of Energy Infrastructure research for the past 15 years. Webber has been named to Institutional Investor (I.I.) All -America Research Team in each of the past five years – finishing as the #1 Shipping & LNG analyst in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and part of the #1 Natural Gas team in 2019. Webber Research also continues its founder's track record of product innovation with a pioneering focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), including its proprietary, multi-factor ESG Model which includes rankings and analysis across multiple sectors. Webber's work in the field earned him a NAMEPA award for Protection of the Marine Environment in 2016.

