WebCargo and IBS Software Announce Industry-first Third Party System e-booking Integration

IBS Software iCargo platform is used by 30+ airlines including American Airlines, Etihad Cargo, IAG Cargo, Korean Air, and more. Integrating with WebCargo provides every airline working with IBS a solution to offer real-time e-bookings to WebCargo' customers. WebCargo is used on a daily basis for air freight quoting by 18,000 unique monthly user logins across 1,900 forwarders who collectively run nearly a million air searches every month.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world; building agile businesses with digitization at their core is critical to ensure supply chains continue running effectively, especially during crises. With air cargo at the heart of making this happen, only real-time distribution and pricing can help airlines rapidly balance supply and demand in real-time. Third party integrations like this are what will help the air cargo industry leapfrog its digitization efforts and thrive in today's volatile world.

"The digital evolution across the air freight industry is gaining significant momentum and at IBS Software we are convinced that over the next few years it will transform the way we do business. Digitalization in the sales and quotation function facilitated through digital sales channels will bring in greater transparency, improve responsiveness, and bring better value to the end customer. We are delighted to partner with innovative providers such as WebCargo to make such capabilities easily accessible to our airline customers," said Ashok Rajan, SVP & Head of Cargo & Logistics, IBS Software.

"35% of all global imports by value arrive by air, yet the vast majority of airlines don't have automated prices today. WebCargo has been transmitting air cargo rates globally for over a decade, giving us access to the largest network of airline rates in the world," said Manel Galindo, WebCargo CEO. "Partnering with industry innovators like IBS Software is part of our comprehensive strategy to digitize the entire air cargo value chain and make air cargo better and quicker."

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality segments. IBS's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel & air-cargo management, making it the enterprise with the widest range of offerings for the aviation industry. IBS also runs Demand Gateway - the world's largest distribution network for leisure hotels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive guest centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online, and onboard solutions for the modern tour and cruise provider. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 11 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

About WebCargo a Freightos Group Company

WebCargo® is the most advanced digitization platform for logistics service providers.

WebCargo Air is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 1,900+ forwarders. Partners using fully digital e-booking on WebCargo include leading airlines, like Lufthansa, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, and United.

WebCargo AcceleRate is the leading platform for enterprise freight forwarders to manage rates and automate sales, spanning ocean, air and land. Customers include Hellmann, Nippon Express, DSV Panalpina, and dozens more.

WebCargo joined Freightos Group in 2016, the world's largest digital freight platform for the trillion-dollar international shipping industry. Founded by serial entrepreneur Zvi Schreiber, Freightos is a logistics technology pioneer with a worldwide presence, and has raised $94.4 million from leading venture funds, including GE Ventures and the Singapore Exchange.

SOURCE IBS Software