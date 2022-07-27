Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

News provided by

BorgWarner

Jul 27, 2022, 16:15 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:

BorgWarner 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call 

When:

August 3, 2022 @ 9:00am Eastern Time 

Where:

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx 

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above. 


If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.  For more information, please visit borgwarner.com. 

WEB SITE:     http://www.borgwarner.com  

SOURCE BorgWarner