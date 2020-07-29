Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What: BorgWarner 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call When: August 5, 2020 @ 9:30am Eastern Time Where: http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.



Contact: Patrick Nolan

248-754-0884

[email protected]

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit www.borgwarner.com.

SOURCE BorgWarner

