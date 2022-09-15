Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

News provided by

BorgWarner

Sep 15, 2022, 16:15 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. ( NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:               

BorgWarner 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

When:               

October 27, 2022 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where:             

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:                 

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at
(http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. ( NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.  For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

WEB SITE:     http://www.borgwarner.com

SOURCE BorgWarner

Also from this source

BorgWarner Secures Second Integrated Drive Module Award with...

BorgWarner Secures Two Additional High-Voltage Coolant Heater...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics