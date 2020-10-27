Webcast Alert: Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Webcast

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS (OTC: USDMY,USNZY) (B3: USIM3, USIM5, USIM6) (Latibex: XUSIO, XUSI) announces the following Webcast:

What: Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call, which will be presented on October 29th, 2020.

When: Thursday, October 29th, 2020 @ 10:00 AM NEW YORK TIME

Where: https://choruscall.com.br/usiminas/3q20.htm

How: Live over the Internet (in Portuguese - simultaneous translation into English) -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

The live webcast and slide presentation will be available at Usiminas' website:

ri.usiminas.com

To take part in the Conference Call dial:

USA: +1 844 204 8942

Brazil: +55 (11) 3181 8565 / 4210 1803

An audio replay of the conference call will be available at +55 (11) 3193 1012 until November 04th, 2020. Conference Call in Portuguese - Access code: 4462273# / Conference Call in English - Access code: 4726229#

About Usiminas:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas is one of the largest steel complexes in Latin America, with nominal rolling capacity to produce around 9.5 million tons of steel per year, operating in the entire production chain from iron ore to steel. Its companies extract iron ore, transform it into steel, according to client's specifications, offer efficient logistic and deliver finished products, meeting customer's needs. With a broad portfolio of products – from slabs to coated steel – Usiminas supplies strategic segments, such as automotive, shipbuilding, oil and gas, civil construction, machinery and equipment, home appliance, distribution, among others.

Usiminas is integrated upstream and downstream offering products with high technological content and maximizing value for shareholders, customers and society.

Usiminas – strong presence in businesses, in which steel occupies a strategic position.

