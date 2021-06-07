Webco Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

SAND SPRINGS, Okla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webco Industries, Inc. (OTC: WEBC) today reported results for our third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended April 30, 2021.

For our third quarter of fiscal year 2021, we had a net income of $6.5 million, or $7.32 per diluted share, while in our third quarter of fiscal year 2020, we generated net income of $0.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $127.0 million, a 21.2 percent increase from the $104.8 million of net sales in last year's third quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, we generated net income of $6.3 million, or $7.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $5.95 per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal year 2020. Net sales for the first nine months of the current year amounted to $321.1 million, a 5.5 percent decrease from the $339.7 million in sales for the same nine-month period of last year.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, we had income from operations of $8.5 million after depreciation of $3.4 million. The third fiscal quarter of the prior year generated income from operations of $0.6 million after depreciation of $3.3 million. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $18.6 million, or 14.6 percent of net sales, compared to $9.9 million, or 9.4 percent of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Our income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 was $9.0 million, after depreciation expense of $10.3 million. Income from operations in the first nine-month period of fiscal year 2020 was $8.7 million, after depreciation expense of $10.3 million. Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $33.2 million, or 10.4 percent of net sales, compared to $35.2 million, or 10.3 percent of net sales for the same period in fiscal year 2020.

Dana S. Weber, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, stated, "Business conditions for our current quarter are significantly different compared to last year's third fiscal quarter. World steel producers struggled to keep pace with growing demand and various supply constrictions, resulting in a wide-spread short supply of steel. As a result, the cost of our raw materials increased substantially, and steel raw material availability tightened even further. We have worked to pass-through and stay ahead of these increasing costs by increasing the sales prices where possible. The business environment of the current fiscal quarter compares favorably to that we experienced in our third quarter of fiscal year 2020, during which the pandemic became wide-spread and crude oil prices sank. The extreme winter conditions faced by our Oklahoma facilities in February 2021, adversely affected gas and power supply and limited our operations for a significant part of that weather event, yet the engagement of our employees allowed us to mitigate the overall impact. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position have positioned us well to successfully navigate and gain strength since the onset of those unforeseen global events. We remain focused on financial strength and flexibility. Our total cash and availability is $77.5 million, which we believe to be a competitive advantage."

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and $9.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. SG&A expenses in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 reflect an increase in costs associated with increased profitability, such as company-wide incentive compensation and variable pay programs. SG&A expenses were $24.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 and $26.5 million for the first nine-month period of fiscal year 2020. There is less discretionary spending and company-wide incentive compensation in the first nine months of the current year because the first two quarters of fiscal 2021 were impacted by the pandemic and low oil prices, whereas the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 were not significantly affected by the pandemic and low oil prices.

Interest expense was $0.3 million and $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively. Interest expense was $1.0 million and $2.4 million in the first nine-month periods of the current and prior fiscal years. The differential in interest expense between the periods is primarily due to lower debt levels.

Capital expenditures incurred amounted to $1.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $10.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021. Our capital investments were largely focused on improving our efficiencies, yields, quality and capabilities.

As of April 30, 2021, we had $7.1 million in cash, in addition to $70.4 million of available borrowing under our $160 million senior revolving credit facility. Availability on the revolver, which had $32.2 million drawn at April 30, 2021, is subject to advance rates on eligible accounts receivable and inventories. Our term and revolver, as a result of a refinancing following the completion of the current quarter, mature in May 2025. Accounting rules require asset-based debt agreements like our revolver to be classified as a current liability, despite its March 2025 maturity.

Webco's stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase of up to $10 million of our outstanding common stock, in private or open market transactions. While we have not purchased shares since the onset of the pandemic, we will evaluate further share purchase opportunities based on the circumstances at that time. The repurchase plan may be extended, suspended or discontinued at any time, without notice, at the Board's discretion.

Webco's mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage on our core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand, such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a forever kind of company for our Trusted Teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We provide high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tubing products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and eight value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas, serving customers globally.

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this release, including, but not limited to, those preceded by or predicated upon the words "anticipates," "appears," "available," "believe," "can," "consider," "expects," "forever," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "pursue," "should," "wishes," "would," or similar words may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied herein. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the factors discussed above and, among others: general economic and business conditions, including any global economic downturn; low hydrocarbon prices; competition from foreign imports, including any impacts associated with dumping or the strength of the U.S. dollar; political or policy environments that are unfriendly to industrial or energy-related businesses; changes in manufacturing technology; banking environment, including availability of adequate financing; worldwide and domestic monetary policy; changes in tax rates and regulation; regulatory and permitting requirements, including, but not limited to, environmental, workforce, healthcare, safety and national security; changes in import / export tariff or restrictions; volatility in raw material cost and availability; volatility in natural gas and power cost and availability; problems associated with product development efforts; the cost and availability of manufacturing supplies, including process gasses; appraised values of inventories that can impact available borrowing under the Company's credit facility; declaration of material adverse change by a lender; industry capacity; domestic competition; loss of, or reductions in, purchases by significant customers and customer work stoppages; work stoppages by critical suppliers; labor unrest; conditions, including acts of God, that require more costly transportation of raw materials; accidents, equipment failures and insured or uninsured casualties; third-party product liability claims; flood, tornado, winter storms, and other natural disasters; customer or supplier bankruptcy; customer or supplier declarations of force majeure; customer or supplier breach of contract; insurance cost and availability; lack of insurance coverage for floods; the cost associated with providing healthcare benefits to employees; customer claims; supplier quality or delivery problems; technical and data processing capabilities; cyberattack on our information technology infrastructure; world, domestic or regional health crisis; and our ability to repurchase the Company's stock. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements.

WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data - Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, Nine Months Ended April 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net sales $ 126,983 $ 104,798 $ 321,109 $ 339,704 Cost of sales 108,390 94,944 287,868 304,553









Gross profit 18,594 9,854 33,241 35,151 Selling, general & administrative expenses 10,095 9,304 24,277 26,468









Income (loss) from operations 8,499 550 8,964 8,683 Interest expense 262 655 968 2,436 Income (loss) before income taxes (105) 3,957 6,247 31,715 Pretax income (loss) 8,238 (105) 7,996 6,247 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,733 (274) 1,69 904









Net income (loss) $ 6,504 $ 169 $ 6,305 $ 5,343









Net income (loss) per share:







Basic $ 7.80 $ 0.21 $ 7.68 $ 6.54 Diluted $ 7.32 $ 0.19 $ 7.13 $ 5.95









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic 834,400 813,500 821,200 816,400 Diluted 889,400 886,000 884,100 897,900







WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, Nine Months Ended April 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net cash from (used in) operating activities $ (4,580) $ 5,015 $ 20,233 $ 39,112 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,383 $ 3,406 $ 10,482 $ 10,461 Cash paid for capital expenditures $ 1,478 $ 2,712 $ 10,662 $ 16,074

Notes: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except par value - Unaudited)





April 30,

2021 July 31,

2020





Current assets:



Cash $ 7,149 $ 4,600 Accounts receivable, net 59,897 41,655 Inventories, net 121,120 135,764 Prepaid expenses 6,680 5,606 Total current assets 194,846 187,624





Property, plant and equipment, net 109,751 110,914 Right of use, finance leases, net 1,615 1,560 Right of use, operating leases, net 24,355 22,137 Other long-term assets 6,235 5,495





Total assets $ 336,803 $ 327,730





Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 19,003 $ 14,453 Accrued liabilities 19,108 14,690 Current portion of long-term debt, net 32,100 41,468 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 568 485 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,431 4,835 Total current liabilities 75,210 75,931





Long-term debt, net of current portion 12,000 12,000 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,079 1,086 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 19,863 17,304 Deferred tax liabilities 4,028 4,901





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares

authorized, 885,200 and 869,300 outstanding respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 52,939 50,874 Retained earnings 171,675 165,624 Total stockholders' equity 224,623 216,507





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 336,803 $ 327,730



Notes: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

