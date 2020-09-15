Weber Facial Plastic Surgery Ranks No. 3972 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List

LONE TREE, Colo., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Weber Facial Plastic Surgery, with three-year revenue growth of 89 percent, is No. 3972 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"When I completed plastic surgery training in 2009, I could not have imagined being recognized as the owner of one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. It is such a tremendous honor to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for these many years of hard work and practice development. What I am most thankful for is the fact that this honor represents the 1000s of happy patients that we have cared for over the years. Both are a huge achievement that my team and I are so very proud of!"



Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., available now.



"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."



More about Weber Facial Plastic Surgery



Helmed by world-renowned double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Stephen Weber, Diplomat of the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Weber Facial Plastic Surgery prides itself on attention to detail, service to patients, and perfection in every procedure performed. Dr. Weber has mastered facial rejuvenation and continues to offer the best in facelifts, browlifts, blepharoplasty, otoplasty, rhinoplasty as well as a wide array of non-invasive cosmetic procedures.



