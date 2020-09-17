Weber Shandwick & CMG Global Healthcare Lead Laura Schoen Inducted into PRWeek's Hall of Femme

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Schoen, president, Global Healthcare and chair, Latin America at Weber Shandwick, and chief healthcare officer of Constituency Management Group (CMG), was inducted into the 2020 class of PRWeek's Hall of Femme in a ceremony today. This annual program honors women nominated by their peers and colleagues for their excellence in the industry and their role in lifting and leading the next generation of communications professionals.

Schoen has led Weber Shandwick's global healthcare practice since joining the firm in 2000, quadrupling its size during her tenure and providing strategic counsel and insights into many of the largest multinational healthcare and pharmaceutical brands in the world. Under her leadership, Weber Shandwick's healthcare work has been recognized with prestigious awards by Cannes Lions Health, CLIOS Health, PRWeek and PRovoke.

Additionally, as chair of Weber Shandwick Latin America, Schoen spearheaded Weber Shandwick's introduction in the region in 2011 and its rapid expansion since then – building a network of five wholly-owned offices in Brazil, Mexico City and Colombia, instituting digital and creative capabilities to address regional client needs and boasting double-digit growth in 2019. In 2020, the firm's operation was named the Latin American Agency of the Year by PRovoke and Best Agency in LATAM by PRWeek.

"Laura's cri de coeur is: strive to make a difference. She has done that for Weber Shandwick, absolutely – building the firm's healthcare practice into a global powerhouse and boldly expanding our footprint in Latin America," said Weber Shandwick President and CEO Gail Heimann. "But beyond her ability to straddle these two worlds and the multiple dimensions of our business, what makes Laura one of the greats is her commitment to delivering impact with integrity, and using the power of communications to change lives."

In 2020, Schoen also took on the role of chief healthcare officer at CMG, driving the healthcare-related vision and capabilities evolution for all agencies within the CMG brand.

"When considering the communicators who've made the biggest impact in the healthcare communications space in recent years, there's no doubt Laura Schoen tops the list," said Andy Polansky, Chairman & CEO, CMG and Executive Chairman, Weber Shandwick. "Beyond her many accomplishments, Laura brings tremendous tenacity and heart for going beyond the status quo. She's a champion for our teams at CMG and for our industry more broadly, and this honor is so well-deserved."

Schoen was inducted into Medical Marketing and Media's (MM+M)'s Hall of Femme in 2017, recognized as PRWeek's Best PR Professional in LATAM in 2019 and has been named to PRWeek and MM+M's Health Influencer 50 each consecutive year since the honor was introduced in 2016. In 2014, she served on the inaugural Health Jury at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Schoen is a member of the Executive Committee of The Coalition for Healthcare Communication, an organization that promotes the free exchange of accurate, credible scientific and medical information. She previously sat on the advisory board for CancerCare – a national organization in the U.S. dedicated to providing free support services to anyone affected by cancer, from counseling and support groups to educational workshops and financial assistance.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and PRovoke's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

Contact: Jill Tannenbaum

Company: Weber Shandwick

Phone: 212-546-7815

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Weber Shandwick