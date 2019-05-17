Weber Shandwick Appoints Will Ludlam as U.S. West President, Strengthening Firm's Corporate and Technology Expertise

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, announced today the appointment of Will Ludlam as president of Weber Shandwick West, with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Seattle. With a strong background in corporate and technology public relations, he has supported a diverse group of blue chip and emerging companies in previous roles and brings deep expertise in strategic counsel and crisis communications. At Weber Shandwick, Ludlam will be based in Seattle and responsible for delivering best-in-class client services and solutions across Weber Shandwick West by leveraging the firm's deep roster of talent across the region. Ludlam's start date is Monday, May 20th.

"Will brings a wealth of client experience, knowledge and passion to Weber Shandwick, as well as a keen sense for what it takes to support client growth and foster a culture of collaboration," said Sara Gavin, president, Weber Shandwick North America. "His leadership philosophy and vision for how best to deliver for clients and for our people will undoubtedly bring incredible value to our firm as we continue to propel our work in the West. We couldn't be more delighted to have him."

Ludlam joins from Edelman, where he led the Pacific Northwest business unit, composed of offices in Seattle and Portland. Prior to that, he was general manager of Hill & Knowlton's Seattle office and spent more than a decade with Porter Novelli, where he led the firm's then-largest account and was managing director for its Asia-Pacific region, having expanded it into seven markets, including India and China. Earlier in his career, Ludlam worked at The Rockey Company and technology firms KVO (FleishmanHillard) and Waggener Edstrom. With more than 25 years of experience in communications, Ludlam has advised a wide variety of global and local brands, including HP, Microsoft, Safeco, Samsung, Starbucks, Seattle Children's Hospital and Puget Sound Energy.

"I've been so impressed by the work coming from Weber Shandwick's West region and I'm looking forward to joining this talented team to continue bringing ideas that make an impact for clients," Ludlam said.

Ludlam is active in the Seattle community, with past and present involvement including the Community Development Roundtable, the advisory board for the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University, the board of directors for the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the board of trustees of Intiman Theatre and the Seattle Center Advisory Commission. He holds a bachelor's degree from Washington State University.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications and marketing solutions firm in 79 cities with a network extending to 129 cities around the world. The firm's diverse team of strategists, analysts, producers, designers, developers and campaign activators has won the most prestigious awards in the world for innovative, creative approaches and impactful work. Weber Shandwick was the only public relations agency included on the Advertising Age Agency A-list in 2014 and 2015 and the only PR firm designated an A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017, and The Holmes Report's Global Digital Agency of the Year in 2016. The firm deploys deep expertise across sectors and specialty areas, including consumer marketing, corporate reputation, healthcare, technology, public affairs, financial services, employee engagement, social impact, financial communications and crisis management, using proprietary social, digital and analytics methodologies. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com.

