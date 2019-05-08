Weber Shandwick Most Winning Agency at 2019 North America SABRE Awards with Eight Trophies

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing services firms, was recognized with Diamond and Gold SABRE awards across eight categories at The Holmes Report's 2019 North America SABRE Awards in New York – making Weber Shandwick the most award-winning firm of the night.

With client partner Buick Canada, Weber Shandwick Canada won the Diamond SABRE award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building for its BuickStyle, The Ultimate Driving Shoe campaign.

And for the second year in a row, Weber Shandwick was recognized with a Gold SABRE in the Thought Leadership In PR category, this year for Civility In America: A Nationwide Survey, which found that workplaces are becoming a rare escape from the polarization that characterizes much of American discourse.

"I am proud of our talented people and client partners who make these achievements possible. Being focused on the business of our clients, and driving ideas that go beyond the status quo reinforces Weber Shandwick's commitment to delivering solutions for our clients, and making a meaningful impact in the communities in which we live and serve," said Sara Gavin, president of Weber Shandwick North America.

Weber Shandwick, with its client partners, was recognized with an additional six Gold SABRE awards:

Victory Fridge with AB InBev, Bud Light and 3PM (Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC) won in Sponsorship

(Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC) won in Sponsorship Making Nexxus Keraphix a Platinum Power Player with Unilever, Nexxus won in Fashion & Beauty

Recognizing 100 Difference Makers with $1M for A Better Tomorrow with TIAA won in Financial Services

for A Better Tomorrow with TIAA won in Financial Services Respect the Egg with Panera Bread and Sloane & Company won in Food Service

Launching the Alliance to End Plastic Waste won in Chemicals & Industrials

Employees First: VMware Elevates Employees as Drivers of Digital Transformation with VMware won in Technology: Software & Services

The 2019 North America SABRE Award recognitions are among several honors earned by Weber Shandwick, including Ad Age's Best Places to Work, in 2019, and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year for four consecutive years, most recently in 2018. Weber Shandwick was also named The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2017.

Weber Shandwick has been named a finalist for 10 EMEA SABRE Awards which will be presented in London on May 22.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications and marketing solutions firm in 79 cities with a network extending to 129 cities around the world. The firm's diverse team of strategists, analysts, producers, designers, developers and campaign activators has won the most prestigious awards in the world for innovative, creative approaches and impactful work. Weber Shandwick was the only public relations agency included on the Advertising Age Agency A-list in 2014 and 2015 and the only PR firm designated an A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017, and The Holmes Report's Global Digital Agency of the Year in 2016. The firm deploys deep expertise across sectors and specialty areas, including consumer marketing, corporate reputation, healthcare, technology, public affairs, financial services, employee engagement, social impact, financial communications and crisis management, using proprietary social, digital and analytics methodologies. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com.

