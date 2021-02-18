Weber Shandwick Named PR Agency of the Year at Campaign US Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick was named the gold winner for PR Agency of the Year at the second annual Campaign US Agency of the Year Awards today. The awards recognize creative, strategic and business excellence at media, creative, digital, experiential and PR agencies across the United States.

In awarding the honor, Campaign highlighted Weber Shandwick's success in helping clients navigate the year's tough challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a collective reckoning on racial injustice.

"This year our people rose to unimaginable heights – a diversity of experts collaborated to solve complex, rapidly evolving challenges across audiences and industries," said Joy Farber Kolo, president of Weber Shandwick North America. "I am beyond proud of our people and incredibly grateful for our client partners who trust us to help drive their success."

The Campaign US PR Agency of the Year award follows several honors awarded to Weber Shandwick this past year, including Ad Age Agency A-List, PRWeek Purpose Agency of the Year, PRWeek U.S. Large Agency of the Year, PRovoke North America Agency of the Decade and PRovoke Global Agency of the Decade.

