Weber Shandwick Receives 'Best in Show' & Canadian Agency of the Year Honors at 2021 PRovoke North America SABRE Awards

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick was recognized as Canadian Agency of the Year at PRovoke's 2021 North America SABRE Awards, held in a virtual ceremony Tuesday night. With clients, the agency also earned top honors across eight total categories, the most of any agency, including the Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show for its work on the Shoppable Girls campaign with Covenant House in Canada, and #5 finalist for Best in Show for the "Go Near: Celebrating Local Travel Only On Airbnb" campaign with Airbnb.

The annual PRovoke North America SABRE awards recognize superior achievement in branding reputation and engagement across the U.S. and Canada.

"The variety and sheer number of honors illustrate that our teams come together with our clients across industries, across issues and across the region again and again to solve complex problems, engage key audiences and drive change," said Joy Farber Kolo, president, North America. "I'm proud of what we deliver and, as the ReviveHealth honor underscores, I am proud of how we deliver."

Weber Shandwick and its clients were honored with the following awards:

"Go Near: Celebrating Local Travel Only On Airbnb" with Airbnb and partners won Superior Achievement in Brand-Building

"Holiday Art Boxes" with Purolator won Best in Transportation & Logistics

Transportation & Logistics "Be Kind, Rewind: A Sleepover at the World's Last Blockbuster" with Airbnb and partners won Best in Consumer Marketing (Existing Product)

Consumer Marketing (Existing Product) "Shoppable Girls" with Covenant House, TAXI and Media Experts won Best in Public Education: Non-COVID-19

"Twix Kicks" with Twix, A Mars Wrigley Brand, won Best Publicity Stunt

In recognizing Weber Shandwick as Canadian Agency of the Year, PRovoke highlighted the firm's "impressive" digital capabilities, leadership in corporate reputation and risk management, and award-winning creative chops, as well as its "deep roots in Canada."

"Our focus over the past year has been in helping our teams and clients navigate and thrive in an environment riddled with constantly shifting and pervasive issues," said Greg Power, CEO, Weber Shandwick Canada. "This award recognizes our teams' ingenuity in a time that demands immense innovation, empathy and grit. Congratulations to our people in Canada, and thank you to our clients for their partnership on this journey."

ReviveHealth, a Weber Shandwick agency focused on the intersection of healthcare delivery, finance and innovation, was also named Best Small Agency to Work For as well as overall Best Agency to Work For in North America. PRovoke noted, "ReviveHealth has been a perennial fixture on our Best Agencies to Work For List," and credited the firm's culture, benefits and "deep passion" for DE&I in awarding the honor.

"The work we do on behalf of healthcare organizations, especially hospitals and health systems, has never been more urgent or consequential than in a year marked by a global pandemic. What's even more remarkable is the way our team supported each other and our clients through this time. And that's a tribute to the culture and community we've created at ReviveHealth. I've never been prouder of our team," said Brandon Edwards, CEO, ReviveHealth.

The 2021 PRovoke North America honors follow a series of recent recognitions for the firm. Earlier this year, Weber Shandwick was named PR Agency of the Year by Campaign U.S., and in 2020 the firm was named PRovoke Global Agency of the Decade, PRovoke North America Agency of the Decade, PRWeek Purpose Agency of the Year and PRWeek U.S. Large Agency of the Year. The agency was also named to Ad Age's 2020 Agency A-list – the only communications firm to be included.

