Weber Shandwick Receives Four IPG Inclusion Awards at 2018 Ceremony

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing services firms, received four honors at Interpublic Group's annual IPG Inclusion Awards. The program honors agencies and individuals from IPG's global network that have shown leadership in advancing the holding company's goal of being one of the most diverse and inclusive organizations in the world. Weber Shandwick was recognized for its impactful client work, as well as the firm's efforts to improve diversity within its workforce. In addition, Emil Hill, senior vice president at Powell Tate, the Washington, D.C. unit of Weber Shandwick, was the recipient of the Inclusive Leadership Award, which recognizes an individual who takes a personal initiative beyond his or her work to make a difference in diversity and inclusion.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are core to Weber Shandwick's culture and business. We're committed to advancing DEI in our workforce and through our work – both to deliver relevant and meaningful engagements for our clients and to provide the most vibrant and welcoming environment possible for our people," said Andy Polansky, CEO, Weber Shandwick. "This honor is a testament to our employees and DEI champions – including leaders like Emil Hill – who share in this commitment, and who bring our DEI efforts to life every day."

Weber Shandwick was awarded both the Community Impact and Most Effective Targeted Campaign for its work with the Los Angeles LGBT Center. These awards celebrate inclusive and deliberate campaigns, as well as collaborative partnerships that serve diverse groups. The firm also received the Inclusive Talent Initiatives award for implementing successful and measurable efforts that improve talent diversity within the organization.

"Weber Shandwick is putting diversity & inclusion at the center of the organization, and it's an honor to receive recognition from our IPG family to celebrate this work," said Judith Harrison, senior vice president and leader of diversity and inclusion at Weber Shandwick. "We have further to go, but awards like these are important milestones in our journey to embody diversity, equity and inclusion in everything we do."

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications and marketing services firm in 78 cities with a network extending to 128 cities around the world. The firm's diverse team of strategists, analysts, producers, designers, developers and campaign activators has won the most prestigious awards in the world for innovative, creative approaches and impactful work. Weber Shandwick was the only public relations agency included on the Advertising Age Agency A-list in 2014 and 2015 and the only PR firm designated an A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, The Holmes Report's Global Agency of the Year in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017, and The Holmes Report's Global Digital Agency of the Year in 2016. The firm deploys deep expertise across sectors and specialty areas, including consumer marketing, corporate reputation, healthcare, technology, public affairs, financial services, employee engagement, social impact, financial communications and crisis management, using proprietary social, digital and analytics methodologies. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE : IPG ). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com.

