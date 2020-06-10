WebFMD NEW Functional Medicine Platform Launches

HONOLULU, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebFMD today announced the launch of its functional medicine platform that aims to streamline the online search for health information, including a new way to connect with functional medicine doctors.

The platform features health and wellness articles written by functional medicine doctors in an engaging easy to read format. The articles educate readers about the doctor's approach to their health concerns and inspire them to take better self care with evidence based lifestyle tools. In addition, the reader can connect directly with the MD who wrote the article.

The company believes its platform can help bridge the many disconnects people often experience during their online health journey and has an open call for functional medicine doctors to join the platform and share their expertise.

"As more people use the internet to search for health information, there's a growing need for high quality content and further support," said Amir Ginsberg, the Founder of WebFMD. "We believe our platform can help in both areas; people can find accurate, easy to read content, and then connect directly with the functional medicine doctor who wrote the article to help guide them further via a video chat. It's a great online experience that can make a significant difference in people's health journey. It is also an important step towards an ideal doctor-patient relationship, starting from the very first interaction, on our website."

About WebFMD

Since its early launch in Q4 2019, dozens of functional medicine MD's have published health articles on the WebFMD website. From popular topics such as weight loss, chronic fatigue, autoimmunity, mold illness, type II diabetes, the keto diet, and the gut-mental health connection, to innovative approaches to concussions, pain management, neurofeedback, and cognitive decline. WebFMD continues to grow serving both people on a health journey and doctors who want to share their expertise.

To learn more, see: conditions & health topics page .

About Functional Medicine

Functional medicine considers the individual environmental, lifestyle and genetic factors that influence health and disease. Functional medicine offers health care professionals tools that can help identify the root cause of disease, and tailor the treatment to each person's unique needs.

SOURCE WebFMD

Related Links

https://webfmd.com/

