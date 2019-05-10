WEBGAP Appoints Senior VP Of Engineering

WALNUT, Calif., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote browser isolation startup WEBGAP today announced the appointment of Jie Song as their Senior VP (of Engineering). Previously Jie Song was the co-founder and CTO of LogicMonitor, which he helped grow from two-founders to 200+ employees, $140M+ funding and 1000+ enterprise customers, including Adidas, PayPal, Netflix, and Blackstone.

Jie is an expert in building highly-scalable, low-latency, and resilient distributed systems, enterprise IT infrastructure and infrastructure performance monitoring, expertise he will put to work at WEBGAP as they build out their global remote browser isolation platform.

Jie will lead the existing WEBGAP engineering team and is responsible for scaling that team as WEBGAP accelerates their development efforts. He is also an accomplished developer, having previously worked for Citrix, VMware, and ValueClick as a Senior Software Engineer for more than a decade. WEBGAP CEO Guise Bule said today, "I am thrilled that Jie chose to join us and excited about the experience and knowledge he brings to our team. As we prepare to launch our enterprise platform, it is really important to us that we appoint the right people to help us scale."

WEBGAP spent the last twelve months in private beta with a number of organizations, including global financial services companies, banks, defense contractors and governmental agencies, who signed up to help WEBGAP evolve their platform and its enterprise features.

Jie Song said today, "WEBGAP shows huge promise, if the endpoint is the new perimeter then WEBGAP is the future of endpoint cybersecurity and the key to unlocking mass-market adoption of remote browser isolation. I am excited to be able to help WEBGAP scale their efforts".

After launching their 'WEBGAP Go' MVP in March, a no-frills virtual browser service, WEBGAP has signed up their first fifty customers and automated the signup and deployment of small business customers through their website. WEBGAP will launch their 'WEBGAP Pro' enterprise platform in Q3 2019 after 'soft launching' it into their pool of existing private beta customers.

ABOUT WEBGAP INC

WEBGAP is a remote browser isolation cybersecurity startup based in the US and the developer of the WEBGAP browser isolation engine, a highly scalable remote browser platform capable of supporting millions of simultaneous users in a cost-effective way. WEBGAP physically isolates its users from web-based malware and cyber attacks by physically isolating their web browsers and browsing activity onto a platform built to handle the risk. *Jie Song has been working with WEBGAP as a developer for six months before being appointed Senior VP of Engineering.

