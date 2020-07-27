Webinar - July Update to SCIP Requirements

And the four new REACH SVHCs

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On August 5 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the July updates to the ECHA SCIP guidance. This webinar will focus on the most recent guidance updates, particularly around worst case scenario reporting, distributor Simplified SCIP Notifications (SSN), and the software/format changes in August. As part of the webinar, Claigan will be discussing the four (4) new REACH SVHCs added in June.

Every month, ECHA is providing updated guidance on submitting SCIP declarations. Based on feedback from industry and other stakeholders, they are further refining and explaining both the database and the options for inputting data into the system. In July, ECHA provided another set of guidance including much more detailed information on 'worst case scenario' and distribution Simplified SCIP Notification (SSN) requirements. The details are complicated and Claigan finds it helpful to better explain the process in simple and practical terms.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

July updates to SCIP guidance

Worst Case Scenario declarations

Representative products

Simplified SCIP Notifications (SSN)

The four (4) new REACH SVHC

Applicability of the new REACH SVHC to products

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on August 5 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - July Update to SCIP Requirements + 4 New REACH SVHCs

Date: 5 August 2020

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyzes and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

