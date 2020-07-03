Webinar - June Update to SCIP Requirements

Recent updates to SCIP requirements

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On July 8 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the June updates to the ECHA SCIP guidance. This webinar will focus on the most recent guidance updates, particularly around component grouping (quasi-identical complex objects), representative products, worst case scenario reporting, and hierarchy.

The original requirements for a SCIP submission were general and had few examples. Since that time, from industry input, updates have been made in both the data set and guidance on options available to industry. These updates are driving more specific compliance processes for companies. For many companies, these changes are very sensible but may be different from what they originally expected or what we explained.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

June updates to SCIP guidance

Component grouping rules (quasi-identical complex objects)

Representative products

Worst case scenario reporting

'May contain' approach

Recommendations

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on July 8 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - June Updates to SCIP Requirements

Date: 8 July 2020

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3896602546484338443 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to [email protected]. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyzes and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.