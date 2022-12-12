/R E P E A T -- Webinar - PFAS Compliance/

Compliance to emerging fluoro regulations

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On 14 December 2022, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on handling compliance to the emerging PFAS regulation. Many countries (and even US states) are implementing far reaching per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) regulations. Some of these regulations list over 12,000 substances. This webinar will explain how to comply, in a practical way, with these regulations.

Fluoropolymers are ubiquitous in consumer, professional, and medical products. Fluoropolymers such as PTFE and FKM provide significant performance advantages in many different applications. Due to political pressures related to some of the residual perfluoroalkyl substances (such as PFOA) in fluoropolymer and fluoro-coatings, more and more jurisdictions are implementing regulations related to PFAS. Some of these regulations are restrictions. Many are far reaching, mandatory data reporting requirements.

Claigan will explain the regulatory environment and an overarching approach to complying with these diverse regulations. Included in the discussion will be a brief but comprehensive review of the application and uses of PFAS. After providing this detailed background information, Claigan will discuss the process to identify both PFAS for reporting and PFAS under restriction. Claigan has been at the leading edge of PFAS compliance for a long time and has very specific knowledge to share.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

What are FPAS?

What are all the diverse uses of PFAS?

Highlights of applicable regulations

Compliance outputs

How to identify PFAS's in your products

Claigan process

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on December 14 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - PFAS Compliance

Date: 14 December 2022

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

Date: 14 December 2022

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance for EU MDR Claigan has tested thousands of products for EU MDR, REACH, and related global compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

