Webinar - SCIP Registration

Submitting SCIP files into IUCLID

OTTAWA,ON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On November 10 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present on how to register SCIP dossiers in IUCLID. This webinar will focus on dataset creation, validation, dossier export, registration upload, and gathering SCIP numbers.

With the SCIP registration system released on October 27 2020, the capability to register SCIP files now exists. This capability is brand new to everyone. In this webinar, Claigan will walk through the SCIP registration process from end to end using IUCLID. Claigan will briefly discuss creating the dataset for SCIP registration, the review and validation process, locking the dataset into a dossier, uploading the dossier into IUCLID, and gathering SCIP numbers of registered products. In parallel, Claigan will discuss legal entity creation, Simplified SCIP Notification (SSN), and both technical and business decisions that need to occur.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Creating the dataset in IUCLID

Validating a dataset

Locking a dataset into a dossier

Uploading / registering a dossier

Gathering SCIP numbers for registered products

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on November 10 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - SCIP File Registration

Date: 10 November 2020

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1953078308159083278 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to [email protected].

About Claigan Environmental

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyzes and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

