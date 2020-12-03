Webinar Explores New Approaches to Diagnostics and Repair

Webinar host Nick Horan agrees. "I was a technician myself, and a lot of my frustration revolved around diagnostics," Horan said. "We want to examine diagnostics in a real way. How can we make the diagnostic process better for technicians? How can we make repair faster and more accurate? We firmly believe there's a way to improve the bottom line for manufacturers and create a better experience for customers and technicians."

Joining Horan will be Ralph Pompea, Tweddle Group's Senior Global Director of Global Business Solutions and Mike Reynolds, founder of MASS (Mobile Automotive Service Solutions), a pioneering mobile technician company based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Horan expects lively discussion from his panelists. "Ralph works closely with our diagnostic solutions teams, and Mike Reynolds saw such a void in diagnostics and repair that he started his own company," Horan said. "Mike's success points up an unrecognized demand for better diagnostics, and his experience says us a lot about the improvements we need to make."

Horan hopes webinar attendees will gain a new perspective on diagnostics. "The current model is flawed. But as soon as you see why it's flawed, you immediately see ways to change it. Apply connectivity and artificial intelligence to diagnostics and you create a whole new ballgame. As a former technician, I'm excited to see these things come about."

