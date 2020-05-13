Webinar: "Reopening Business: Curbside Pickup"

BETHESDA, Md., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 14th, DMI and LivePerson join forces to offer retail and restaurant brands insights on the benefits of automating the curbside customer experience through conversational AI and messaging.

Adobe Analytics reports a 62% year-over-year increase in 'Buy Online, Pick-up in Store' and curbside pickup as the digital economy evolves in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are embracing 'Buy Online, Pick-up in Store' to get the goods and services they need while social distancing.

DMI SVP Commercial Business Dan Perlick

Consumers are noticing which brands get it right, and more importantly, which brands get it wrong. Learn how conversational AI and messaging optimizes the curbside experience for customers.

WHAT: "Reopening Business: Curbside Pickup" webinar

WHO: Dan Perlick, DMI SVP Commercial Business / Ryan Saunders, LivePerson Strategic Director

WHEN: Thursday, May 14

TIME: 1 pm EST

About DMI

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding customer base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial customers, more than a dozen U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship- a conversational relationship- with millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson please visit www.liveperson.com.

