Webinar sheds light on Digital Securities

After the success of the first KoreWebinar, KoreConX now brings an extensive conversation about the ever-changing landscape of traded private securities. As the ICO/STO market collapses, companies require a fully compliant alternative to ensure there are no regulatory issues with their offering.

Terms such as Security Tokens, Tokenization, and Digital Securities have been thrown around by the media, but the definitions are not always clear. How do they differ? Which one should companies be using for their capital raising? What should investors stay away from? These and other questions related to the traded securities arena will be the focal point of the discussion between Oscar Jofre, CEO and Co-Founder of KoreConX, and Darren Marble, CEO and Founder of Issuance.

"The Private Capital Markets are changing in ways that no one could have seen 10 years ago. There are still many unclear concepts and it's important that we have these public discussions to help educate the public about what the financial implications are," said Oscar Jofre. "Education about securities and compliance has been one of our primary goals at KoreConX, and this webinar is part of this process."

"I'm very excited to be part of this conversation with Oscar. There's still so much light that needs to be shed when it comes to digital securities, and many companies are still struggling to find reliable sources of information out there," said Darren Marble. "We hope we can make the public understand the new possibilities that blockchain technology brings to the Private Capital Markets."

The Webinar "An Industry Evolving: Digital Securities, Tokenization, STOs, ICOs… What are they? How do they differ? Who's regulating them?" will take place on Wednesday, April 17, at 11:00 am EDT.

The previous webinar, "Marketing Your Raise: From Traditional Capital to Digital Securities - Strategies and Considerations" had Andrew Corn (E5A Integrated Marketing) and Rick Tapia (Blockchain Agility) as speakers. You can watch the full version here.

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the world's first highly-secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

