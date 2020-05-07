WebMD Health Services Adds New Series to Help Employees Navigate COVID-19 Mental Health Challenges

PORTLAND, Ore., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Services has integrated a weekly podcast on mental health issues – including those emerging during the COVID-19 pandemic – to provide employers with timely, evidence-based insights to support their employees' mental and emotional well-being.

Through a partnership with Beyond Well Solutions, WebMD Health Services will release new private custom podcasts weekly on mental health and COVID-19-related mental health topics including techniques for coping, creating balance, dealing with anxiety, insomnia, domestic violence, change in the workplace, caring for the caregiver, company downsizing and more. The series will be available exclusively to all WebMD Health Services clients as part of WebMD ONE, the WebMD Health Services well-being platform.

Demonstrating Employer Commitment

Recent reports have shown that nearly half (45%) of U.S. adults report that COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their mental health due to worry and stress over the virus. As the pandemic wears on, it is likely the mental health burden will increase as measures taken to slow the spread of the virus, such as social distancing, business and school closures and shelter-in-place orders, lead to greater isolation and potential financial distress.

Re-openings and returns to work may continue to fuel stress and other mental health concerns as employees worry about safety. The most common mental disorders at work are anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"This series demonstrates that employers are committed to helping their workforce meet these challenges," said Andrea Herron, WebMD Health Services Head of People. "For many people, fear of stigma can affect how they relate to others, and employees often try to hide what they are going through. By integrating custom podcasts with WebMD ONE, employees can access support privately. This engagement can mitigate fears of being 'found out' and can potentially increase employee participation in Employee Assistance Programs (EAP)."

The podcast team is moderated by a leading journalist and author on issues of mental health, Sheila Hamilton and features Jenna Lejeune, PhD., a licensed clinical psychologist and co-founder and president of the Portland Psychotherapy Clinic, Research, and Training Center and other clinical psychologists and mental health thought leaders.

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services has over 20 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com. WebMD Health Services is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About WebMD Health Corp.



WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving consumers, physicians, healthcare professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, Medscape Education, OnHealth, and other owned WebMD sites.

About Beyond Well Solutions:

Beyond Well Solutions, LLC provides customizable company podcasts for employers to directly communicate to employees, increase utilization of EAP services and is designed to improve employee work performance. The company is based in Portland, Ore and is a subsidiary of the podcast Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton. www.beyondwellsolutions.com

