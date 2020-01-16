WebMD Health Services Launches New, Personalized Experiences for Health Plans and their Senior Members

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Services today announced the launch of WebMD ONE Health Plan and WebMD One Senior and WebMD ONE Health Plan, two new programs that build on WebMD ONE's digital platform of innovative well-being solutions for employers and health plan participants.

Launched in early 2019, WebMD ONE brings together a comprehensive set of integrated, core well-being solutions and services. Designed with the needs and interests of the consumer in mind, WebMD ONE gives individuals the power to choose the activities, goals and engagement most meaningful and important to them. With WebMD ONE, people can interact with a well-being program on their own terms, with the choice, control and enjoyment they expect from their favorite digital experiences.

WebMD ONE Health Plan seamlessly integrates into a health plan's member portal, enabling members to access their well-being program as they would other health plan benefits and services. WebMD ONE Senior delivers a personalized well-being experience designed specifically for seniors enrolled or aging into Medicare Advantage. This solution includes a senior Health Assessment validated by the Institute for Health and Productivity Studies, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and meeting requirements of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

With WebMD ONE Senior, health plans can engage their Medicare Advantage populations with digital tools designed specifically for a senior's clinical needs and lifestyle interests while also improving their Star Ratings, which evaluate such factors as member preventive care, medication adherence, gaps in care, and member satisfaction and which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services uses to set reimbursement levels.

WebMD Health Services has earned industry-leading accreditations and certifications for disease management and health products information from the NCQA, including NCQA's Health Information Product (HIP) Certification, and privacy and security certifications from HITRUST.

"Earning NCQA's HIP Certification demonstrates that an organization has expertise in gathering and disseminating health care information for health plan members," said Lisa Slattery, Vice President, Accreditation and Recognition Operations.

Leading Edge, Science-Driven Behavior Change

Both WebMD ONE Health Plan and WebMD ONE Senior leverage the platform's newest core behavior change tool, Daily Habits, a scientific, clinically based approach that focuses on incremental behavioral change to drive results. Informed by specific needs of individuals, Daily Habits makes recommendations that are aligned with their health goals, leveraging goal visualization and bringing a new level of individual accountability that reinforces behavior change. Since the first week of January, Daily Habits users have set over 3,000 goals focusing on exercise, nutrition, stress, diabetes and asthma.

Within WebMD ONE Senior, Daily Habits also supports the needs of the 65 and older population, focusing on activities and goals supporting fall prevention, sleep quality, social connectedness, medication adherence and cognition.

All WebMD ONE programs also offer WebMD ONE's new digital text-based coaching feature, which can support people who may not respond well to traditional telephone coaching but may need ongoing support. This new digital coaching program supports individuals focusing on lifestyle changes, managing a health condition, and delivering a Diabetes Prevention Program as well.

"Our new products for health plans and the senior population are founded on our commitment to innovation and personalization, and to the understanding that each individual health and well-being journey is unique," said John Harrison, General Manager, WebMD Health Services. "With Daily Habits at the foundation, both WebMD ONE Health Plan and WebMD ONE Senior address the needs of our health plan customers, their members, and people 65 and older by delivering seamless, integrated tools and solutions that foster accountability, drive progress and maintain long-lasting results."

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services has over 17 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com.

WebMD Health Services is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

