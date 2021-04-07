WebMD launches WebMD PracticePro, the most comprehensive patient engagement solution for medical practices

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD today announced the launch of WebMD PracticePro, a new feature-rich, all-in-one platform that enables medical practices to attract, retain and engage more patients.

With 76 million monthly website visitors to WebMD.com and unprecedented domain authority, WebMD PracticePro is uniquely positioned to boost a practice's online visibility. The company's comprehensive platform enables doctors to be discovered by more patients online and engage patients throughout the patient journey.

As an all-inclusive, fully-integrated solution, WebMD PracticePro helps medical practices:

Attract patients with a Customized Website, SEO, Online Search Marketing, Social Media Services, Reputation Management and Listing Management.

with a Customized Website, SEO, Online Search Marketing, Social Media Services, Reputation Management and Listing Management. Manage more appointments with Online Booking, Automated Reminders & Confirmations, Two-Way Texting, Appointment Hot List, WebMD Phone Service and more.

with Online Booking, Automated Reminders & Confirmations, Two-Way Texting, Appointment Hot List, WebMD Phone Service and more. Automate patient visits with Patient Portal, Mobile App, Online Forms, and Mobile Check-In.

with Patient Portal, Mobile App, Online Forms, and Mobile Check-In. Engage and retain patients with Automated Recall, Targeted Campaigns, Patient Education, and more.

"We collaborated with physicians to understand their pain points and build a product that would not only alleviate the day-to-day administration of running a practice, but also facilitate patient acquisition and retention efforts," said Nick Saidiner , VP, Marketing, Internet Brands Health Division. "With WebMD PracticePro, physicians now have one, simplified solution for all their practice growth needs."

WebMD PracticePro seamlessly integrates with leading health care practice management systems or EHR platforms.

The launch of WebMD PracticePro furthers a strategic shift from health information website to health patient engagement platform by seamlessly connecting consumers from trusted WebMD content to taking action on their health and getting the care they need.

For more information on WebMD PracticePro, visit www.webmdpracticepro.com

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org ®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

