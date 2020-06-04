Webnovel launches its #inyourface challenge and makes a huge sensation

#inyourface challenge stems from Webnovel's core culture of 'faceslapping'. It's not a violent term but is used to describe people who rely on their hard work and never-say-die attitude before dealing a painful figurative blow to people who once belittled them. In line with Webnovel's brand philosophy of story-telling, users were encouraged to showcase their humorous plot twists in their daily lives and the encouraging true stories of their journey in life.

In this challenge, Webnovel provided an opportunity for users to express their creativity and allowed its branding to build an affinity with a wide range of audiences. To leave a huge impression, one is required to fuse their creativity with an exclusive sticker branding and background music—not simply dancing or lipsyncing. These plot twists impressed users via the novel format in the form of attention-grabbing acts. It showcased the branding integration and diversity in personality. Looking to further engage and tap into Gen Z's creativity, Webnovel's UGC has proven particularly invaluable.

About Webnovel:

Webnovel is an online, global literature platform. It has more than 60,000 international authors and more than 200 language translators. As of May 2020, Webnovel had published over 100,000 original novels and aggregated more than 60 million visitors globally.

Webnovel's parent company, China Literature, was founded through a merger between Tencent Literature and Cloudary. As a leading online reading platform and literature intellectual property (IP) incubator, it contains 8.1 million authors and 12.2 million works of literature covering more than 200 genres, and has successfully created a large number of literary works such as Candle in the Tomb, The Graver Robbers' Chronicles, Nirvana in Fire, The King's Avatar, which were adapted into films, TV series, animations, comics, and games. It's a dominant leader in the market, the influence of its authors, and the value of its IPs. The company's shares were listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 0772 in November 2017.

