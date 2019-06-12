WebRTC Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WebRTC Market - Overview



This report provides an analysis of the global WebRTC market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.Data for 2016 is provided as historical information.



The report covers all the major trends and technologies that play a major role in the growth of the WebRTC market over the forecast period.It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during this period.



The study provides a holistic perspective of the growth of the WebRTC market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across Asia Pacific (Asia Pacific), South America (SA), North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa).



Web real-time communication (WebRTC) is a web-based open source application supporting browser to browser real-time communication.It is an open source application programming interface (API) originated by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).



The application of WebRTC has increased remarkably in both telecom and unified communication applications and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years, stimulating the market to grow further.Over the next few years, the demand for WebRTC is expected to rise significantly among end-users, owing to its open source nature and high compatibility with multiple devices, which is likely to augment the market in the near future.



Voice, video, and data sharing are key WebRTC solutions provided by market players across the world. The demand for video WebRTC solutions is higher than other types of solutions.



Based on solution, the WebRTC market has been categorized into voice, video, and data sharing.In terms of platform provider, the WebRTC market has been classified into browser platform provider, mobile platform provider, and unified communication platform provider.



The unified communication segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to the integration of WebRTC technology with the traditional telephony network.End-use industries adopt unified communications in order to have real- time conversations with others using mobile phones or computers.



In terms of end-use industry, the webRTC market can be segmented into the telecommunications, IT, health care, e-commerce, education, media & entertainment, BFSI, and others.



In terms of country, the market in North America has been divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the market in Europe has been divided into Germany, the U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and the Rest of South America. The report also includes competitive profiling of major players operating in the WebRTC market. Important business strategies adopted by key players, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The major players in the WebRTC market include Acano Ltd., Google Incorporation, TokBox, Twilio, Avaya, Inc., Cafex Communications Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Frozen Mountain, Genband US LLC, Oracle Corporation, Quobis Networks, S.L, and Sinch AB, TeleStax, Inc..



Market Segmentation



WebRTC Market, by Platform Provider

Browser

Mobile

Unified Communication



WebRTC Market, by Solution

Voice

Video

Data Sharing



WebRTC Market, by Application

Telecom

IT

Health Care

E-commerce

Education

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others (Energy and Transportation)



WebRTC Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



