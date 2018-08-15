Website Development Company, Lounge Lizard, discusses 5 Key Tips for Rebranding your Small Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as one of the top website development companies within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."

Rebranding a business has become much more commonplace compared to just a decade ago. Businesses outgrow their original mission, their target audience changes, the market changes, or in some cases a business needs to shake off an old or negative image. No matter what the reason behind the change there are definitely things you should focus on during the change. Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, discusses 5 Key Tips for Rebranding your Small Business.

Research carefully. Always take the time for proper due diligence. This means not only researching potential name changes, color schemes, etc. but also looking at the competition along with other businesses in your area even if they aren't in your industry. With a name change this is absolutely critical as most businesses incorporate their name into their website, email, and social media profiles. Aim for small shifts. Unless your business needs to do a full-scale pivot away from who you were, changes to your brand should be done in small shifts. For example, a soft font for your logo with a slightly different shape would be a small shift. IHOP changing to IHOB is a relatively small shift to coincide with a slightly different menu focus. Along with not losing too much of what made your business special to existing customers at once, when you make smaller shifts you have time to slowly adjust your SEO as well. Include your audience. Involving current customers in the branding process is a fantastic way to increase loyalty, gain feedback, and even get promising ideas. Even if it is just something small like voting on logo choices, it can be fun to include customers in the process. By including them it shows you do care about their involvement and input which increases loyalty which is important when rebranding. Update Google My Business. Google My Business is an important location online for any business. Some people make the mistake of rebranding and then creating a new GMB which can cause duplicate listing issues. The only time to create a new listing is if your business changes direction and the old information, reviews, etc. are no longer applicable. Otherwise you simply need to update the appropriate sections depending on the changes you made to the brand such as business name, logo, photos, categories for those providing new services or products, location if you moved, and the Q&A section if your GMB has one. This should be done for any other sites that your business might be featured on such as Yelp, directories, etc. Make it a PR opportunity. Rebranding is a PR opportunity that should not be wasted. Smaller businesses especially can make use of local media and publications along with local events to help increase exposure and buzz about your changes. Businesses that are solely online can still host a media release, run special promotions and the like to create excitement and interest.

Lounge Lizard Website Development Company is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality.

SOURCE Lounge Lizard

Related Links

https://www.loungelizard.com

